Predictive Maintenance Software Market Size 2022, Share, PdM Software Industry Analysis, Top Players Overview Forecast 2028

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Software Market:

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

GE Digital

Schneider

Hitachi

Siemens

Intel

RapidMiner

Rockwell Automation

Software AG

Cisco

Bosch.IO

C3.ai

Dell

Augury Systems

Senseye

T-Systems International

TIBCO Software

Fiix

Uptake

Sigma Industrial Precision

Dingo

Huawei

ABB

AVEVA

SAS



Segment by Type

Cloud Based

On-premises



Segment by Application

Industrial and Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education and Government

Others



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:

North America [United States, Canada]

Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Table of Content – Major Key Points

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Competitor Landscape by Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

7 North America

8 Asia Pacific

9 Europe

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Company Profiles

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the five top players of the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Software market?

How will the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Software market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion's share of the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Software market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Software market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) Software market throughout the forecast period?



