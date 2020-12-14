New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- The latest study by Reports and Data, called " Global Prefabricated Building Market Forecast to 2027," lists some of the primary growth potentials of the global Prefabricated Building industry. The primary target of this report is to help industry stakeholders capitalize on its highly informative content to make improved business decisions. The insightful data provided by the report are gathered from several primary and secondary resources. Moreover, the report is intended to help readers gain actionable insights into the global Prefabricated Building market and the prevailing growth opportunities and trends in particular.



The Global Prefabricated Building Market was estimated to be approximately USD 106 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of nearly 6.1% through the forecast period to reach the valuation of around USD 161.2 billion by the year 2026. This report on the prefabricated building market sheds light on all the essential factors such as the size, share, demand, growth, gross profits, earnings, and revenue to evaluate the rise of the industry in the future.



COVID-19 Impact Assessment:



The latest report sums up the major changes in the global business sector that took place as a repercussion of the COVID-19 outbreak. Having impacted the global Prefabricated Building market in an unfavorable manner, the pandemic has significantly disrupted the market dynamics and trends. The public health emergency adversely affected the global supply chains and resulted in acute volatility in product prices and demand. However, industry experts believe that the global Prefabricated Building market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario. The report also offers a broad assessment of the pandemic's preliminary and future impacts on this lucrative market.



Competitive Outlook:



Algeco Scotsman, Champion Home Builders Inc., Redsea Housing, Kirby Building Systems LLC, Lindal Cedar Homes, Red Sea Housing Services, Butler Manufacturing Company, Astron Buildings, Ritz-Craft Corporation, Modern Prefab Systems Pvt. Ltd., United Partition Systems Inc.



Market segment based on Dimensions:



Skeleton System

Panel System

Cellular System

Combined System



Market segment based on Application:



Residential

Non-Residential



Regional Landscape:



An essential component of the report is the detailed study of the geographical outlook of the global Prefabricated Building market. The global Prefabricated Building market is categorized into several key geographical regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the authors have meticulously analyzed the regional market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects.



The following timeline is considered for the global market estimation:



Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027



Global Prefabricated Building Market Overview:



The global prefabricated buildings market is expected to be dominated by the Asia Pacific owing to the increase in construction activities and the rising investments in the real estate sector. There has been a continuously growing demand from the residential sector, particularly in China, India, and Japan. These countries are the major contributors to the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific. The other geographical areas mapped in this report are North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



