Preferred Dental Network Is Offering a New Way to Protect Children's Teeth

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Perferred Dental Network LLC is proud to serve both adult and pediatric patients. The professionals at Preferred Dental Network understand the importance of protecting teeth. Furthermore, protecting children’s teeth is extremely important. Unfortunately, protecting children’s teeth is particularly difficult. Children love their sugars and sweets, but they don’t seem to have the same enthusiasm when it comes to dental care. Parents have a unique challenge when it comes to ensuring sufficient oral hygiene for their children. Now, parents have the ability to take advantage of an additional service when taking their children to Perferred Dental Network LLC.



Dental sealants have been proven to help in the prevention of decay and cavities. Dental sealants are essentially a protective coating applied in an effort to act as a barrier between bacteria and teeth. Sealants are typically used with younger children and should first be applied around age six. Sealants can last upwards of five years. Perferred Dental Network LLC also recommends the re-application of sealants at age twelve. Once a child reaches twelve years of age, the second set of molars typically appears and sealants will help to provide additional protection.



Although sealants will not guarantee protection from cavities or other damage, children are much less vulnerable to dental problems after the application of a sealant. Of course regular dental hygiene should be the focal point of any child’s dental education. The staff at Perferred Dental Network LLC will be sure to incorporate basic education into a child’s office visit. Furthermore, educational videos are available on dental sealants and other topics through Perferred Dental Network LLC’s website. Serving as a dentist for Harrisburg, PA, Perferred Dental Network LLC will be happy to discuss dental sealants at length with all of their patients.



About The Perferred Dental Network LLC

The dentists at the Perferred Dental Network LLC always recommend brushing and flossing to maintain the health and beauty of mouths. Routine visits every six months will cut down on potentially painful and expensive procedures that may be needed if dental issues are ignored and left untreated. Appointments can be made by calling the offices. They are accepting new patients and make every effort to see patients on an emergency basis.



