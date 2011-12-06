Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2011 -- Preferred Escapes Offers Luxury Villa Rentals



Preferred Escapes is a group specializing in top of the line travel, offering its clients convenient and memorable travel options through superior luxury villa rentals and luxury vacation rentals. Checking into one of Preferred Escapes’ rentals is the first step in ensuring you experience a dream vacation with all the frills. From elegant furnishings, private pools and beaches, sunset dinners and top of the line amenities, Preferred Escapes’ villas are top rate accommodations that offer a superior style of vacationing. If you are looking for an unforgettable vacation experience, Preferred Escapes villas will surely deliver.



What Are Luxury Villa Rentals?

Luxury vacation rentals and villa rentals are resort style accommodations that offer a more personal touch than traditional hotels. These villas are spacious, equipped with flat screen televisions, enormous bathroom spas, and often have full living rooms and kitchens for your convenience. The villas are available for long or short stays, giving you flexibility and convenience. Also, personal maid services are often an option, so you can ensure your stay meets all your needs and tastes.



When staying at one of Preferred Escapes’ villas, you check into luxury. Villa rentals are tailor made to accommodate your every need, be you looking to take a break from your fast paced job or enjoy some quality time with your loved ones. There is a villa to fit every taste, and no expense is sacrificed to ensure each villa is up to the standard of quality that Preferred Escapes guests have come to expect. Fine dining, luxurious amenities and attention to detail mean you step into a world of first class living.



Why Are Luxury Villa Rentals Better Than Hotels?

Luxury villas offer accommodations that most resort hotels just can’t compete with. From the luxurious bedding, spa like towels, designer bath products, stylish and tasteful furniture, and state of the art appliances and electronics, luxury villas are elegance from start to finish. Preferred Escapes offers rentals featuring private pools, just steps from your bedroom. Many rentals are also right on the water, whether you are considering Mustique villas, St Barts villas for rent or Caribbean villas. This provides you private beachfront access just seconds from where you lay your head.



Luxury villas are also ideal for families traveling together, as you are provided ample space to fit your needs, something that is not always possible when staying at traditional hotels. Using the living areas and kitchen spaces of these villas allows you to comfortably settle in, with all the conveniences of home. There is no cramped living and you are able to breathe easy, knowing there is space for all of your needs.



What Destinations Does Preferred Escapes Provide?

Preferred Escapes offers luxury vacation rentals in a number of gorgeous locations, with over 1,000 rentals in more than 40 stunning locations. Caribbean villas and Mustique villas are available, as well as St Barts villas for rent. These island destinations are well known for their white beaches, turquoise waters and breathtaking sunsets. Imagine a relaxing day spent lounging on a beach, followed by an evening of the finest dining available. Preferred Escapes can make that dream a reality.



With amazing destinations like these, guests have a host of activities at their fingertips. Preferred Escapes’ beach locations are ideal for snorkeling, scuba diving, fishing, sailing and a multitude of other recreational activities. From horseback riding on the beach to dining outdoors amidst a shimmering sunset, there is something to fit every taste. And do not forget a relaxing day at the spa, the perfect way to unwind during your luxury vacation.



Handpicked Properties

With Preferred Escapes, you can rest assured that all available rentals have been handpicked and approved by a professional, accommodating service. This ensures there are no surprises when you show up for your luxury vacation. There is nothing worse than arriving for what you believe will be a relaxing break, to discover the property is not what you expected. With Preferred Escapes, all the guess work is taken away, and your satisfaction is the main priority.



Preferred Escapes focuses on choosing only the top tier villas for its clients, focusing on luxury amenities. St Barts villas for rent, Mustique villas and Caribbean villas, like Jamaican and Bahamian villas, offer a touch of class that will leave you with a superior vacation experience. With Preferred Escapes overseeing absolutely every aspect of its rentals, from location to furnishings and amenities, you are sure to have a holiday in the sun that you will never forget.



Whatever your vacation style, be it slow and relaxed or adventuresome and energized, Preferred Escapes has a luxurious solution for you. The moment you check in, service and quality will greet you. Preferred Escapes delivers elegance and style in extraordinary locations, pairing style and scenery for a trip that is out of this world.



http://www.preferredescapes.com