Preferred Seating Offers the Beach Boys Tickets on Pre-Sale to Their 50th Anniversary Tour

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- As one of the most influential bands in the history of modern music, The Beach Boys hold a special place in the heart of many. Greatly anticipated, The Beach Boys 50th Anniversary Tour see’s the return of enigmatic frontman Brian Wilson, in a tour that includes dates in both Australia and New Zealand.



Eager fans attempting to obtain a terrific seat to this must-see show, are able to access The Beach Boys tickets ahead of the general public through Preferred Seating.



Preferred Seating has been helping concertgoers access great seats to concert, theatre and musicals since 1993, and has just announced their ticket pre-sale to The Beach Boys 50th Anniversary Tour this year.



Confirmed dates for the concerts include Tuesday 28th August in Brisbane, Thursday 30th August in Sydney, Friday 31st August in Melbourne, Sunday 2nd September in Adelaide and Thursday 6th of September in Perth. The Beach Boys concert tickets are expected to be a hot item in coming weeks, but for those keen to ensure great seats should go to PreferredSeating.com.au now.



The Beach Boys are truly one of the most iconic bands that define a generation, and Preferred Seating offers great seats to this once in a lifetime event.



About Preferred Seating

Preferred Seating is Australia’s premier ticketing agency, providing clients access to the best seats for a variety of events nationwide. Covering concerts, musicals, opera and more, Preferred Seating allows secure booking online, meaning more people than ever before can guarantee great seats to some of the most anticipated events in the country, including the recently announced 50th Anniversary tour from The Beach Boys. Preferred Seating has been in operation since 1993. The Preferred Seating call centre is open 9am – 7pm AEST Monday – Friday on 02 9352 3353. For more information, visit http://www.preferredseating.com.au