The global "prefilled syringes market size" is projected to reach USD 9.53 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Rising incidence of cancer and other Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) is expected to be the primary factor fueling the prefilled syringe market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 9 million deaths are caused by cancer worldwide every year. In total, NCDs cause close to 41 million deaths, or 71% of the global deaths, annually, states the WHO. The National Cancer Institute estimates that in the US alone, 1,735,530 new cancer cases were reported in 2018; by 2030, this figure is anticipated to reach 23.6 million. Such widespread prevalence of cancer and other NCDs has generated the need for alternative solutions such as biological drugs. The administration of these drugs requires modern devices such as prefilled syringes, which is foreseen to augment the prefilled syringes market potential in the forthcoming years.



Key Players Operating in The Prefilled Syringes Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



BD

Gerresheimer AG

AptarGroup, Inc.

Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies BV

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

SCHOTT AG

Terumo Corporation

Nipro PharmaPackaging International

Other Prominent Players



Rising Instances of Opportunistic Infections and Injuries at Hospitals to Boost the Market



Infections and injuries caused by needle sticks can be hazardous as they can cause serious damage to the body. According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), USA, a needle stick injury is one that is caused by sharp and pointed objects such as blood collection and hypodermic needles. Increasing workload of healthcare professionals at medical facilities such as hospitals has upped the threat of opportunistic injuries for these people, thereby expanding the prefilled syringes market size. For example, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) numbered the injuries caused by sharp objects in US hospitals at 600,000. Thus, as patient care gets more complex and demanding, safety concerns regarding needle stick injuries are expected to gain prominence and lead the prefilled syringes market trends in the upcoming years.



Product Diversification to be the Focus Area for Competitors



Key players are putting in place different measures to gain a competitive edge, according to the prefilled syringes market analysis. While some companies are looking for ways to widen their product offerings, other participants are engaging in merger and acquisition activities to expand their presence in the market.



