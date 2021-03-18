Prefilled Syringes Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The global Prefilled Syringes Market will be worth USD 9.11 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as Rheumatoid Arthritis, diabetes, and other autoimmune diseases. Increasing demand for biological drugs is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. The growing adoption of convenient self-injection devices is anticipated to fuel the demand for the Prefilled Syringes. Increasing investments in the research and development for the launch of new innovative prefilled syringe technologies is expected to fuel the industry's growth over the forecast period. Besides, the emergence of technologically advanced pen injectors and auto-injectors has augmented the industry's growth.



Covid19 impact



The pandemic has both a positive as well as a negative effect on the healthcare industry. It has disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies in the Healthcare industry. The increasing number of people affected by the virus has also led to an increase in demand for medical supplies like disposable syringes and injections. The rising demand for Prefilled Syringes is due to their reduced risk of needle-stick injuries.



The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Prefilled Syringes market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.



Key participants include SCOTT AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GERRESHEIMER AG, Medtronic PLC, WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC., SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP, Unilife Corporation, CATALENT, INC., Stevanato Group, and NIPRO CORPORATION, among others.



Research Report on the Prefilled Syringes Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:



Who are the dominant players of the Prefilled Syringes market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Prefilled Syringes market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Prefilled Syringes market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Prefilled Syringes market and its key segments?



Market Overview:



The report bifurcates the Prefilled Syringes market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Prefilled Syringes Market on the basis of Type, Material, Application, Distribution Channel, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reusable

Disposable



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastic

Glass



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diabetes

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Anaphylaxis

Cancer

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals

Mail Order Pharmacies

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others



Regional Landscape section of the Prefilled Syringes report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.



The various regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

