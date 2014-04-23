Prefilled Syringes Market Size Growth 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Prefilled Syringes Market was valued at USD 2.09billion in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2013 to 2019, to reach an estimated value of USD 4.98billion in 2019.



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Prefilled syringes are advanced drug delivery devices filled with single measured dose of high-end injectable drugs. Thesesyringes are gradually becoming the most preferred delivery devices for various categories of injectable drugs, mainly due to the advantages offered to drug manufacturers, healthcare providers and patients over conventional vial and ampoule packaging systems. To drug manufacturers, they are important because they reduce overfill to 4%-5% from 20% in vials, and thus, are preferred for dispensing therapeutic classes (mainly biologics) which are expensive. With respect to healthcare providers and patients, prefilled syringes help with factors such as ease of operation, low risk of contamination and accurate dosing.



Glass has been the most preferred material over decades for syringe manufacturing, owing to its properties such as non-reactive nature, robustness, transparency and tolerability against heat. Consequently, glass based prefilled syringes accounted for the larger share(more than 90%) of the total market in 2012, both by revenue as well as volume.Sincethe past few years, the industry is witnessing a shift towards the usage of plastic in place of glass in response to some significant disadvantages associated with glass, such as high risk of breakability and increased level of leachability from silicone layer in the presence of biologics. Under the influence of continued development in the area of polymer technology, the market for plastic based syringes is expected to grow at a CAGR more than double of that of glass syringes duringthe forecast period from 2013 to 2019. Nevertheless, glass syringes will still dominate the total global market for prefilled syringes in 2019, in terms of percent share by revenue as well as volume.



Boost in the use of biologics and other potent injectable drugs, technical advances in prefilled syringe manufacturing and packaging, rising demand for self-administration and increasing elderly population suffering from various chronic diseases that require frequent parenteral dosing are some major drivers anticipated totrigger market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, burgeoning concerns regarding needlestick safety and prevention, rising manufacturing costs and issues with drug stability are some of the challenges likely to affect the growth of the global prefilled syringes market.



Geographically, Europe constituted the largest market share for prefilled syringes in 2012, owing to the high adoption rate of these delivery devices in the region. However, the North American market is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR (15%) than Europe during the forecast period to reach a value similar to that of the European market. Major drivers expected to contribute to this market growth include increasing awareness regarding benefits of prefilled syringes and presence of a large number of biopharmaceuticals under clinical development targeted for parenteral administration. In addition, the high growth economies of emerging nations such as India, China, Brazil, Russia and Mexico are attracting manufacturers to invest in these lucrative markets. Japan is a well-established market for prefilled syringes among Asian countries.



The market for prefilled syringes is oligopolistic in nature and is dominated by a few key players, namely, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, Nipro Corporation, Schott AG and Stevanato Group. Other vendors operating in the market include Unilife Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Baxter International, Inc. and Ypsomed Holding AG.



The global prefilled syringes market is segmented as follows:



Prefilled Syringes Market, by Segment



Glass Prefilled Syringes Market

By Revenue (USD Million)

By Volume (Million units)

Plastic Prefilled Syringes Market

By Revenue (USD Million)

By Volume (Million units)



Prefilled Syringes Market, by Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

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