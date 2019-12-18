Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, large patient population base, and benefits associated with prefilled syringes are the major factors driving the growth of this market.



According to the report, it is seen that the global prefilled syringes market size is expected to boom at a 10.1% CAGR from 2016 to 2021 to reach USD 6.4 billion. Several factors are going to drive the growth that this market is about to witness and one of the prominent ones amongst them is the technological advancements in prefilled syringes. Besides this, the abrupt increase of some chronic diseases, the rise in the number of patients due to the high population, higher adoption of devices that help people in self-injecting the medicines, and let's not forget, the implementation of the needlestick legislation throughout the world. Additionally, the initiatives taken by most of the leading market players such as Dickinson & Company and many more are going to establish a very well-defined facility and in the development of the market. All these factors have further added to the growth and prosperity of the prefilled syringes market.



Please share your specific interest to serve you better.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=16618331



Keeping in mind all the materials used in this, the global prefilled syringes market is divided into two major sections globally. One of them is the prefilled plastic syringes, and the second, are the prefilled glass syringes. Amongst these two the prefilled glass syringe is expected to share a larger market share in the past years. Due to this, we can conclude that one of the attributes to the growth of this segment in the market is the increasing use of glass to manufacture syringe. And glass is highly used because it is heat resistant, non-reactive and also chemical resistant.



How is the entire market going to be in the future?



Keeping in mind the different types of prefilled syringes, they are divided into two parts, one being the conventionally used prefilled syringes and the second one being the safety prefilled syringes. Amongst these two, conventional prefilled syringes have a larger share of takes than the safety prefilled syringes. And this is going to be the same in the coming years as well. And one of the reasons that safety prefilled syringes are less used is due to their low penetration into the skin.



Please provide your specific interest in this report so as to help you better.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=16618331



Now, if we were to divide the entire prefilled syringes market based on their design, you can categorize them under the— single-chamber, dual-chamber, and also the customized prefilled syringes. Amongst these three, the single-chamber syringe is known to have the largest share in the market as compared to the other two. And the key factor steering the section is the increasing number of people adopting the self-administration of parenteral drugs. This is beneficial in a lot of ways. According to the data, it is predicted that Europe is going to hold the largest global market share, followed by North America and then the rest of the world.



Request Bundle Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=16618331



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:



Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com