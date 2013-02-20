PregLem SA - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Global Markets Direct, "PregLem SA - Product Pipeline Review - 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Global Market Direct's pharmaceuticals report, "PregLem SA - Product Pipeline Review - 2012" provides data on the PregLem SA's research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, PregLem SA's corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from PregLem SA and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
Scope
- PregLem SA - Brief PregLem SA overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of PregLem SA human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of PregLem SA with complete description of the product's developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the PregLem SA's pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Evaluate PregLem SA's strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of PregLem SA in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the PregLem SA's R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with PregLem SA.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of PregLem SA and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
