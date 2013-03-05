Pregnancy Miracle Offers Holistic Solutions to Infertility Problems

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Pregnancy Miracle serves as a complete guide for getting pregnant even when having several medical complications. This book “Pregnancy Miracle” is written by Lisa Olson who details about the specific winning formula to become pregnant despite any complications that arise. The book provides explicit solutions to varied medical complications and a ray of hope to many childless couples. The author of the book Lisa Olson is a certified health advisor and nutritional expert. The author has also worked as a Chinese medicine researcher and ex- infertility sufferer educator. The varied experience in all these areas equips her to provide comprehensive solutions for countless childless couples on the verge of losing hope.



Pregnancy Miracle clears some of the biggest fallacies about conceiving a child and other medical problems. The writer Lisa Olson says, “This book provides a true winning formula for those women to become pregnant even in the midst of varied medical problems”. The book details some wonderful tips to conceive a child. Some of the main tips are related to specific areas such as –increasing productivity, certain foods to be avoided during pregnancy time, need for balanced diet, specific positions for intercourse during love making, certain Chinese herbs which increase the chances of conceiving, how to deliver healthy child etc.



This book does not include any information about advanced infertility treatments like IUI/IVF etc. According to Lisa Olson, “The various modern techniques of infertility treatments may be effective but can bring in numerous side effects and in most cases these treatments are expensive where in all couples cannot afford the same”. The author conveys her opinion to the women to bring in a new lifestyle as lot of changes can be witnessed on account of that.



The author also stresses that by following an influencing diet pattern and having sex at the right time can help couples to have a child of their gender choice. The book describes 3 major tips on how to conceive a girl child. The book explains the sexual position, best fertile days of the month, specific food items to be eaten etc for a couple to conceive a baby girl. Pregnancy Miracle book also explains diverse steps on how to conceive a boy child in a natural way. It is important to have knowledge about ovulation days, diet modification, sex time etc to conceive a baby boy. Pregnancy Miracle book has helped a number of women to get pregnant naturally and also helped to deliver healthy babies.



