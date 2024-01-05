Pregnancy Tracker Apps Market Is Booming Worldwide : Smiling Mind, Ovia Health, Mobile Dimension, CareClinic

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Pregnancy Tracker Apps Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Pregnancy Tracker Apps market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Everyday Health (Ziff Davis) (United States), The Bump, Ovuline Health (United States), WebMD (United States), Ovia Health (United States), Med ART Studios (United States), Glow, Inc. (United States), Smiling Mind (Australia), BabyCenter, L.L.C. (United States), BabyChakra (India), CareClinic (Canada), Mobile Dimension LLC. (Russia)



Scope of the Report of Pregnancy Tracker Apps

The pregnancy tracking apps are certainly no substitute for professional medical advice, they can be fun and helpful when it comes to tracking you and the babyâ€™s growth over time. Many apps out there can keep a log of vitamins or medicines, and connect with other moms-to-be. The phone-centric baby trackers can be super-helpful in checking the baby's growth and the body's pregnancy changes. Pregnancy is a time when the body is changing a lot, so an app can be a great way to prepare yourself for what to expect and know what's normal or not.



The Global Pregnancy Tracker Apps Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Pregnancy Calendar, Womenâ€™s Health, Baby Development Tracking, Contraction Tracking, Online Doctor Consultation, Others), Platform (Android, IPhone), End-Use (Hospitals and Clinic Use, Private Use)



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Awareness about Various Chronic or Non-Chronic Illnesses Which Affects Their Pregnancy



Market Drivers:

- Rising Awareness Regarding Maternal Health for Safety of Mother and Child during Pregnancy

- The Recent Pandemic of COVID-19, Smartphones Have Helped Pregnant Women to Gain Medical Assistance through Various Apps



Market Trend:

- Continuous Development in the App by the App Providers



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Finally, Pregnancy Tracker Apps Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



