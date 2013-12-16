Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- After the initial, happy celebrations that accompany the welcoming of a child into the world, most women soon begin worrying about and dealing with their pregnancy weight gain. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diets now offer women a fast and easily solution for their pregnancy weight gain. Through a combination of prescription strength hCG levels and the expert advice of weight management professionals, thousands of Diet Doc patients have been able to effectively eliminate their pregnancy weight gain, with some losing up to almost a pound of excess, embarrassing fat per day. And, because of the potent hCG levels contained within Diet Doc treatments, dieters are able to lose weight fast without suffering through the negative side effects of dieting, like cravings, fatigue or weakness.



Unlike their competitors, Diet Doc has been successful in helping their female clients rid themselves of their pregnancy weight gain because they only use prescription strength hCG levels within their treatments. Competitors, on the other hand, continue to use homeopathic levels in their treatments, supplements and solutions and, in order for these low hCG levels to be effective, dieters must stick to a dangerously low, 500 calorie per day diet. Diet Doc recognized the need for updated research and used today’s advanced science and medical understanding to modernize their treatments in order to allow their clients the ability to consume a healthy caloric intake and still lose weight. While other prescription hCG programs continue to use these low hCG levels and dangerously low caloric intake, Diet Doc requires a physician prescription to ensure that their clients are able to easily and, most importantly, safely eliminate their pregnancy weight gain.



Once dieters choose to begin losing their pregnancy weight gain with these exclusive prescription hCG levels, they only need to complete a confidential, online health questionnaire and schedule a consultation with a Diet Doc physician. During this initial consultation, the physician will determine whether prescription levels are the best choice for eliminating pregnancy weight gain and, upon determining that the patient is a good candidate for these hCG levels, the physician will recommend and prescribe treatment options that will address the patient’s personal weight loss needs. Following their initial consultation, each patient will receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc’s exclusive treatments, which they can order over the phone or the internet and have shipped directly to their home or office. And, within each shipment of treatments, patients will notice a Certificate of Analysis detailing each ingredient as well as the exact hCG levels used in their supplements and diet pills. Patients can feel confident that all Diet Doc products will be comprised of the highest quality of ingredients as supplements are produced in their own, fully licensed and United States based pharmacies.



Dieters in the US who are eager to rid themselves of their pregnancy weight gain have found fast and effective weight loss results with prescription hCG diet plans and, because of results such as these, Diet Doc programs have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management.



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San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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