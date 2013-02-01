Pregnancy Without Pounds Review: How to Avoid Weight Gaining During Pregnancy

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Pregnancy Without Pounds is an new revolutionary e-book that is released to guide women to be able to avoid to add pounds during pregnancy, pounds that are proven to be hard to lose after childbirth. This book consists of diet plans based on healthy foods and certain exercises that are designed specifically for pregnant women. The person behind Pregnancy Without Pounds is Michelle Moss which is a leading expert in pregnancy fitness guides for about 8 years.



Finally, the dream of becoming mother is about to come true. Notes, however, that as the pregnancy progresses, new changes women will feel both in terms of appetite, and the physically or mentally.



Michelle Moss, author of Pregnancy Without Pounds wanted to teach mothers to give up negativity, to stop comparing them to models on covers and to get rid of their weight obsession during pregnancy.



A future mother of normal weight should gain until the end of pregnancy between 9 and 13 kg. Generally, a pregnant woman should talk to her doctor about weight she need to reach by the end of nine months and more important she have to pull the teeth do not exceed the cross. Women who are still reading this Pregnancy Without Pounds Review will find out what to do to avoid the accumulation of extra weight during pregnancy! Women tend to fall into various traps and many of them are using the excuse that they are pregnant to gain more weight than they should. Pregnancy Without Pounds offers the right weapons to fight against extra pounds during pregnancy and revels some powerful tricks by which future mothers can deal with temptations in pregnancy.



Pregnancy Without Pounds During pregnancy women should eliminate sugar and sweets: these contain many calories but have low nutritional value. Also pregnant women should limit the amount of fat they add to food - butter, margarine, mayonnaise, salad dressings, cream etc. Michelle Moss also recommends for pregnant women to choose fresh fruit, raw vegetables and low-fat dairy products instead of sweets. For example, instead of cookies, cake or ice cream, indulge yourself with a fruit salad (no alcohol), a yogurt or some waffles, to choose protein sources like chicken (without skin), veal, fish, cheese and yogurt partially defatted, to cook without oil! Instead of fries, eat food cooked, boiled or fried - not only fat, but they are much healthier. Also women should drink less fruit juice (rich in calories). Sufficient 200 ml per day! Instead, they can eat fresh fruits. These simple and healthy tips are helpful to anyone, anytime, not just during pregnancy. But remember all that things that we talked about before - a balanced diet is essential for a healthy pregnancy!



It's good for women to give up mentality "I need to lose weight" before becoming pregnant. When a woman which has been keeping diets all her life becomes pregnant and is forced to give up treatment, often she do not know how to eat, which is not at all healthy and fresh for a pregnant mother. Best to focus on health, not on the scale and think about what kind of attitude towards food and sport she want to send to her child.



