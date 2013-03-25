Pregnant at 42 EBook Launched - a Manual for Middle Aged-Women Who Want to Become Pregnant

North Sulawesi, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- In the modern world, a pregnant woman at her forties is not that rare. In the past, becoming pregnant after your age after 30 to 40 is believed to be miraculous. But today, things have gradually changed. Women have risen up to the challenge of doing many things that men used to do. They have realized their dreams and achieved their aspirations. But time will come that some woman would start to think about building a family and fulfilling a dream - to be a mother.



Ivana Dee, the author, has spent several years searching hundreds of tips and essential information to achieve pregnancy at 42 and the advantages and disadvantages of becoming pregnant at this age. This eBook includes several brief overviews of the precautions before and while pregnant.



These information and related topics are outlined in detail in this eBook along with online resources for advanced learning. The author describes the importance of clomiphene challenge test and follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) testing for women who wants to become pregnant at 42. The author also discusses stress as the root of all problems, especially for a woman to bear a child at later years.



As Dee suggests stress management is crucial for those who want to ensure that pregnancy at 42 will be safe and healthy. Readers are advised to expect the best, but be prepared for the worst. A woman can expect to be pregnant by natural methods, but there are times that fertility treatment might be handy. By understanding that you have other alternatives, women can reduce stress.



About Pregnantat42.com

Pregnantat42.com distributes the free ebook about being pregnant at 42 with several proofs inside to help women who desperately want to get pregnant



Media Contact:

address : Jl.Tikala lingkungan 2 north sulawesi manado

contact : admin@pregnantat42.com

For more info, please visit: http://www.pregnantat42.com