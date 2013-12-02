Prehab Training Programs Can Lead to Less Time in Rehab

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Most people have heard of rehab after an injury, but what’s making waves in many fitness clubs is the idea of “prehab.” The goal of prehab is to improve overall function of all the body’s systems to prevent injury and other health issues from appearing to begin with.



Todd Durkin, author of The IMPACT Body Plan has defined prehab as all exercises and routines that prevent a person from being injured and thus needing rehabilitation treatment. This not only includes strengthening muscles, but ensuring proper nutrition and supplementation when needed, getting adequate sleep, and other preventative health measures that will increase overall wellness for every individual.



One of the main focuses of a prehab training program is strengthening the muscles of the core, which helps decrease imbalances and posture issues that can increase the risk of injury. This focus also strengthens whole body function within all muscle groups by helping a person to maintain proper form and posture throughout any workout.



In addition to the focus on the core muscles, many training professionals and athletes say that prehab exercises should focus on functional training to enhance stability and mobility for the entire body. Functional training not only includes strengthening programs and cardiovascular work, but focuses on stretching treatments and corrective exercises including myofascial release to decrease tension in ligaments and easily injured areas such as the hips, back, and shoulders.



For those who are potentially facing surgery on a weaker part of their body, such as the knees or ankles, a prehab training program can not only help strengthen this area, but can increase the rehabilitation process if it is needed. Sometimes surgery can be avoided all together, but it’s best to consult with a physician to determine the extent of the injury, and the best method of treatment.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop. Use the Expert10 at checkout to save.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com