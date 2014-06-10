Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Is Growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2013 to 2019. by Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Preimplantation genetic diagnosis market was estimated to be worth USD 31.9 million in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 47.4 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2013 to 2018. North America dominates the global demand for PGD, and is expected to account for over 30% of the global market followed by Europe at 28% in 2018.



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Some of the major drivers of the global PGD market are increase in the scope of direct to consumer genetic testing methods, increase in the number of cases of genetic diseases, the rising rate of infertility and the efficiency of PGD in assisting successful fetal implantation. PGD is adjunct to in vitro fertilization (IVF) and is employed for detection of any genetic abnormality in the embryo before it is implanted through IVF.



The major types of PGD testing are for determination of chromosomal abnormalities, detection of aneuploidy, HLA typing, gender selection and others. The major market for PGD exists in developed countries. However, emerging markets in the developing nations of Asia and rest of the world will grow with the advent of genetic diagnosis technology and awareness about prevention of genetic disorders.



Over the last decade, the demand for PGD has grown significantly, mostly owing to the growing awareness regarding the prevention of genetic diseases and the increase in the number of genetic disorders which can be diagnosed through PGD. Major opportunities which can be tapped for inducing further growth of the PGD market are innovations in the field of diagnosis of genetically inherited cancer and innovations in genetic diagnosis.



The prime geographical markets for PGD are Europe and North America. It is expected that North America will lead the PGD market in terms of market share and revenue by 2018. Asia and rest of the world will also grow at a fast yet steady pace and make their mark in the global PGD market.



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand for preimplantation genetic diagnosis in the global market. The research provides in-depth analysis of preimplantation genetic diagnosis service providers, the product sales, segment wise trend analysis and the demand of PGD by geography. High level analysis of the segments of the global PGD market is performed and the report provides detailed analysis, comprehensive historical data and statistically tested forecast of the segments thus covered. A comprehensive assessment of the strategies of the participants of the market and the winning imperatives for them has been analyzed by segmenting the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market as below:



Preimplantation genetic diagnosis market by product types



- For determination of chromosomal abnormalities

- Aneuploidy

- HLA typing

- Gender selection

- X-linked diseases

- Single gene disorders

- Other genetic disorders



Preimplantation genetic diagnosis market by application



- Determination of HLA compatible embryos for stem cell therapy

- Late-onset genetic disorders

- Improving prognosis for in vitro fertilization patients

- Inherited genetic diseases

- Others



In addition a detailed cross sectional analysis of the above segments with respect to the following geographical markets has been performed:



- North America

- Europe

- Asia

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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