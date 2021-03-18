New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market was valued at USD 347.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 762.6 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 10.1%. Preimplantation Genetic testing identifies genetic defects in embryos, which are developed through Vitro Fertilization (IVF) before pregnancy. Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) is made when one or both the hereditary parents have a known hereditary disorder, and testing is performed on the embryo to determine whether it carries the same hereditary disorder. It is used is growing due to; increasing number of cases related to the predominance of genetic, hereditary and chromosomal diseases, rising knowledge amongst the population about the avoidance of genetic disorders.



A growing number of people suffering from genetic diseases are expected to increase demand for preimplantation genetic testing procedures to have a healthy child. Due to high pregnancy chances with the preimplantation genetic testing procedure as compared to other fertility treatments, the demand for PGI testing is expected to witness high demand among people seeking IVF treatments. Increasing applications for preimplantation genetic testing for the diagnosis of diseases like cancer and other minor disabilities like deafness is expected to create high growth opportunities for preimplantation genetic testing market stakeholders. Stringent government regulations related to the use of PGD have hindered the market growth of PGD market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2244



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Preimplantation Genetic Testing market and profiled in the report are:



Natera Inc.; CooperSurgical Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Illumina Inc.; IGENOMIX; and others



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Test Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)



Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)

Preimplantation Genetic Screening (PGS)



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)



Chromosomal Abnormalities

X-linked Diseases

Embryo Testing

Fresh Embryo (Own Eggs)

Frozen Embryo (Own Eggs)

Fresh Embryo (Donor Eggs)

Frozen Embryo (Donor Eggs)

Aneuploidy Screening

HLA Typing

Other PGT Types



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)



Embryo HLA Typing for Stem Cell Therapy

IVF Prognosis

Late Onset Genetic Disorders

Inherited Genetic Disease

Others



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2027)



Maternity Centers & Fertility Clinics

Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, and Service Providers

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes



Browse Complete Report "Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/preimplantation-genetic-testing-market



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. High adoption of In Vitro Fertilization



3.2. Significant adoption of genomic technique



Chapter 4. Preimplantation genetic testing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Preimplantation genetic testing Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Preimplantation genetic testing Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



………



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape



10.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers



10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis



10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



10.4. Strategy Benchmarking



10.5. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



11.1. Illumina



11.1.1. Company Overview



11.1.2. Financial Performance



11.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking



11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific



11.2.1. Company Overview



11.2.2. Financial Performance



11.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking



11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.3. Natera



11.3.1. Company Overview



11.3.2. Financial Performance



11.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking



11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



11.4. Bioarray S.L



11.4.1. Company Overview



11.4.2. Financial Performance



11.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking



11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued……….



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2244



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Preimplantation Genetic Testing market and its competitive landscape.



Browse Related Reports –



Surgical Navigation Systems Market Size



Neuroprosthetics Market Demand



Clinical Laboratory Market Share



Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Growth



Teleradiology Market Research Report



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com