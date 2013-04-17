Premier Aesthetics Goes Ultra for May Event

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Premier Aesthetics, a weight loss spa that specializes in SMARTLipo and Ultherapy, is excited to announce their May gala.



“We are excited to be holding our first ever Ultherapy gala,” says Dr. and President Melanie Lutz. “The event is dedicated to helping those who are interested to learn more about Ultherapy and the services that we offer. It’s obviously catered towards those who are interested in Ultherapy but the event is open to the public and welcome to anyone who wants to join and learn more about Ultherapy or any of the other services that we offer.”



The Ultherapy Gala will be held on May 15th, and be held at the Raleigh Marriott. The event is free to attend and will include free food, drink, and giveaway bags to all those that come. Ultherapy specialist Dr. John Carter will also be in attendance to offer free Ultherapy consultations for all those that come. Free samples of Obagi skincare will also be given out to select patients.



“Obviously we have to be realistic, but I am expected around 100 people to show up. I look forward to seeing past and present Ultherapy patients all in the same room together, all sharing in the joy that is Ultherapy.”



About Premeier Aesthetics

Premier Aesthetics is a health spa dedicated to helping people create the perfect body. Their services include Ultherapy as well as SMARTLipo. For more information on their services or to schedule a free consultation, contact them today at 919-578-1441 or visit them online h http://www.smartliporaleigh.com/.