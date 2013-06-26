Premier Aesthetics Goes Under the Knife with a New Website

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Premier Aesthetics, a laser liposuction and medical aesthetics practice, is excited to announce the launch of their new website www.premieraestheticsraleigh.com.



“The new website is something that couldn't have come at a better time,” says Owner and President Dr. Melanie Lutz. “We have recently started added tons of new services, so a bigger and larger website was just another extension of our recent expansion.”



The new website will be located at PremierAestheticsRaleigh.com, replacing their older website SMARTLipoRaleigh.com.



“We have had all kinds of branding issues in the past, so to finally get a website that is called Premier Aesthetics is something that we are very excited about.”



About Premier Aesthetics

Premier Aesthetics is a medical aesthetics and weight loss center. Their services include SMARTLipo, Ultherapy, hair transplants, as well as fillers and injectibles such as Botox and Dysport. For more information about them contact them today at 919-578-1441 or visit them online at http://www.premieraestheticsraleigh.com/.