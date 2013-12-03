Premier "Bridal Closet" Store Announces Creative "Black Friday" & "Small Business Saturday" Sale on BridalCloset.com Website

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Bridal Closet is a Bridal, Bridesmaids, and Prom store featuring the top brands from around the nation. In addition to gowns, they carry bridal accessories such as veils, headpieces, jewelry and jackets. They provide products in a wide variety of styles and price ranges that are of excellent quality and from reputable designers. With their extensive experience in the bridal industry, one will feel confident in finding the perfect dress.



Bridal Closet’s boutique style has a warm inviting atmosphere.



Owner Ashley Forakis states, "Our vision is to inspire our customers to make quality bridal and prom choices that will create beautiful memories to last a lifetime.” This Draper store certainly is an inspiration.



Bridal Closet will be open from 9-5 Black Friday and 10-6 on Small Business Saturday



Why choose Bridal Closet's Black Friday sale? We will be donating $50 for every bridal gown sale to the Utah Road Home to help homeless families in the holiday season have a warm bed and food. Did you know it only takes $2 to feed a homeless person for a day? Make your Black Friday count towards a heartwarming cause.

All prom and formal gowns in store 50%- YES 50% off

All Bridesmaids 20% off

Bridal samples 30%-50% off --- First 5 brides to make a purchase will get an extra gift valued at $140

Tuxedo rentals 10% off

Accessories 20% off



Email: support@mybridalcloset.com

Phone: 801.432.0031

Fax: 888.929.0122



About The Bridal Closet

The Bridal Closet opened its doors on January 7, 2013 at Bangerter Crossing in Draper, Utah. This fantastic new store has fresh and current bridal and prom styles. They carry renowned designer bridal-gowns by Maggie Sottero, Mia Solano and DaVinci. This convenient store also has a great selection of bridesmaid dresses and bridal accessories such as veils, headpieces, jewelry and jackets. The availability of appointments, in-store alterations and extended hours at the Bridal Closet absolutely enhance the gown shopping experience at Bridal Closet. Although private appointments are preferred, walk-ins are always welcome. In-store alterations are offered (for a fee). Most common Bridal Shops do not offer this type of service.

http://www.mybridalcloset.com