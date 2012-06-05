Premier Electronic Cigarette Resource ECigClick.co.uk Lands Interview With Damien Scott of SKYCIG

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- Britain’s leading resource on the topic of e-cigarettes, ECigClick.co.uk, announced a coup; an exclusive interview with Damien Scott of SKYCIG, one of the most significant producers of electronic cigarettes in the country. As Commercial Director of SKYCIG, Damien has been instrumental in the company’s ambitious growth and exciting product offerings, something which he was very happy to discuss with the ECig Click team.



For those unfamiliar with the firm, Damien explains the nature of SKYCIG and its role in the e-cigarette industry. “SKYCIG is an organisation consisting of professionals experienced in marketing healthcare products. They have been joined by a superstar team dedicated to building a brand which could potentially dominate the UK market for years to come and ultimately replace tobacco.” Offering his opinion on a wide range of topics including regulation, the Lorillard Blu Cigs acquisition and the health implications of electronic cigarettes, the wide-ranging interview is a must-read for anyone curious about the background of their favourite product.



SKYCIG have been an impressive force within the e-cigarette market, with many of their products garnering high acclaim from ECigClick.co.uk users, information on which is available here. As new flavours tend to be at the top of every e-cigarette smokers wish list, it will hearten many to hear that there SKYCIG may have some upcoming flavours in the pipeline. “We are currently testing some exciting new flavours to add to our product line,” Damien was happy to confirm. When questioned on his own favorite, however, his answer was a SKYCIG staple. “My favourite has always been Magic Menthol 6mg!”



So for those interested in the inner workings of the e-cigarette industry, the team behind ECigcClick.co.uk have once again provided an insight into one of the biggest names in the game. Together with their huge review and product information resource this has clearly cemented ECigClick.co.uk as Britain’s leading online destination for e-cigarette aficionados everywhere.



About ECigClick.co.uk

