Premier Event Marquees Introduces Low-Cost Event Marquees Across Yorkshire, England

Yorkshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Premier Event Marquees has launched to provide all in the Yorkshire region of England with low-cost marquees. The company will serve any event, from a wedding to special birthday to celebrity summer ball. Everything from layout planning to a supply of seating, flooring, furniture, and heating is included with the service.



The company are specialists in providing comfortable and spacious marquees. In addition, the designs are beautiful and distinctive, without the unattractiveness of a traditional marquee, while each is individually tailored for the customer’s requirements. An expert team manages the entire process, making the company a leading name in the marquee industry.



Flexibility is also a trait of the company’s services. A standard marquee of 28 x 28 feet will seat about 80 people, while multiple ones can be joined to accommodate as many as 500 people. Installers will also provide side walls and carpeting. Tables of different sizes are also available depending on how many people are expected to be seated at each.



Also, Premier Event Marquees works with a variety of layouts. Its Price Guide includes a list of standard layouts and pricing, although each event features individually tailored services. The company also details the more unusual layouts which have been requested, so customers have an idea of how the service can be tailored to their requirements. If the customer requires a venue, a list of popular local venues in the region is provided.



The seating plans, accessories, and venues available can be seen on the company’s website, in addition to the Price Guide. For more insight into the service area covered, and to obtain an online quote, visit the Premier Event Marquees website at http://www.premiereventmarquees.co.uk/.



About Premier Event Marquees

Premier Event Marquees provides planning, layout, and set up services for marquees at any event in Yorkshire. Its services include seating, dining, dance floors, tables, chairs, staging, and furniture plus heating to make every event comfortable. Distinctively designed marquees are individually tailored to meet the customer’s requirements. Luxury and affordability come with expert service and lasting memories.