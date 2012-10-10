Premier Firewood Company Launches New Firewood Delivery Areas and New Website

Norwalk, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Premier Firewood Company, formerly known as Oakdale Supplies, has announced not only a new brand name and a new website, but also a greatly expanded delivery area, offering fantastic convenience to potential clients in areas such as Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. For Premier Firewood, it's the same great products and service they've always offered, simply with a fresh, new name and newly added locations.



The company has always proudly served areas such as Westchester County, NY and Fairfield County, CT, and has won over their customers through a combination of excellent customer service, convenient delivery, accessible prices and options, and ultimately, high quality firewood.



Now, with an expansion of their delivery services, our premium firewood is available to a huge number of new homeowners and businesses. Premier Firewood now offers firewood delivery to NYC areas in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, as well as Nassau County in Long Island, including Great Neck, Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, Oyster Bay, Manhasset, Roslyn, Garden City and more.



The benefits of high quality kiln dried firewood are quite impressive. It's absolutely clean, with no insects, bugs or mold, and produces less creosote. Kiln dried firewood is also more energy efficient, and is guaranteed to burn thanks to a lower moisture content.



Premier Firewood offers its kiln dried firewood for sale in half face cords, full face cords and various other sizes. In addition to delivering the wood to any customer's home, they offer convenient stacking services, and can also provide a storage rack and Velcro top covering. Fire starters and other accessories are also available, such as cooking wood, and even 100% white birch firewood.



All of their prices are affordable, and the company knows just what to recommend for any household which may be unsure of its potential usage or need. The quality and the ultimate convenience of delivery is a combination which cannot be matched, and that's what keeps clients coming back season after season.



For more information such as prices, products and a full list of delivery locales, visit the new website at PremierFirewoodCompany.com, or call 203.866.4252 to speak with a representative and place an order today.



About Premier Firewood Company

