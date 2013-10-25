Premier Firewood Launches New and Improved Website

Norwalk, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Premier Firewood Company is proud to announce the launch of its new and improved website, www.PremierFirewoodCompany.com. With a beautiful and user-friendly design, and greatly enhanced functionality and features, it's now easier than ever to learn more about their products and services and even order their high quality kiln dried firewood for sale online.



Premier Firewood sells and delivers kiln dried firewood in New York and Connecticut, providing a convenient and hassle-free solution for homeowners. Their kiln dried firewood is affordably priced, and offers a number of great benefits, including being guarantee to burn, providing energy efficiency, giving off less creosote and being entirely clean, free of insects and mold.



Best of all though, now anybody looking for kiln dried firewood for sale in Westchester County, the boroughs of New York City, or Fairfield County, Connecticut, can quickly and easily order online, a new feature of PremierFirewoodCompany.com which was not previously available.



The entire process is as smooth and seamless as possible, enabling homeowners to not only capitalize on delivery, unloading and stacking, but also near-instant online ordering.



Pricing information, full product details, add-ons and accessories and more can all be easily selected, and customers can quickly complete the online order form. Payment via cash or check is then accepted on delivery, or customers can provide credit card information over the phone.



The re-designed PremierFirewoodCompany.com also features a greatly enhanced visual design and platform. The dynamic homepage features large, eye-catching images and moving sliders, and makes it incredibly intuitive to jump straight to the specific products or services a consumer is most interested in.



For individuals looking to learn more about kiln dried firewood, it's easy to find all of its many benefits and advantages, and to learn more tips and gain extra insight on the on-site blog. Contact information and a search box are both easily found on every page, and it's also easy to navigate between sections, find delivery areas and details, and to read more about each of the company's different products.



Visit PremierFirewoodCompany.com today to see the new website in action, and to place an order for kiln dried firewood with home delivery in New York or Connecticut today.



About Premier Firewood Company

Premier Firewood Company, formerly known as Oakdale Supplies, is a leading supplier of high quality, kiln dried firewood for sale. Now serving New York City, Brooklyn and Queens, Premier Firewood also proudly serves Westchester County, New York, and Fairfield County, Connecticut. The company makes home firewood delivery while also working with commercial customers and offering cooking woods. For more information on their premium firewood products and delivery options, visit them online at PremierFirewoodCompany.com, or call them directly at 203.866.4252.