Premier Girls Line, Privileged, Announces National Tween Model Search for Girls Ages 2-12

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Do you know a stylish little girl that is smart, unique, fun, and outgoing? Is she between the ages of 2-12? If so, she could be the 2014 “Face of Privileged Girls”. Privileged Girls is fast becoming the fun and cool brand for fun and cool girls. The breakout fashion line for young girls is looking for a new little girl to be the face of their upcoming 2014 ad campaigns.



Sold on their website http://www.PrivilegedGirlsBoutique.com, Privileged Girls Brand prides itself on using their actual customers as models, giving aspiring young models everywhere the unique opportunity to get professional modeling experience. Until now, Privileged has used their customers to model solely for the company’s lookbook and in-house catalog. In that respect, this model search is no different! Privileged’s Creative Director assures us that, “The 2014 Face of Privileged Girls Brand will be one of our customers.” However, the lucky winner of this model search will be featured in both local and national print and online ad campaigns.



Excited about the public’s response to the girls brand thus far, Privileged’s owner and CEO, Meeka Claxton, stated “I love that moms and girls have both fallen in love with our comfy, on-trend fashions and fun accessories. Our products won’t break the bank and are designed exclusively for little girls. We’re steadily on our way to becoming the go to lifestyle brand for mini fashionistas.” When asked about the line’s model search, Claxton went on to say, “We’re getting so many submissions daily that pieces are selling out like crazy! Customers are encouraged to submit before everything is sold out!” Meeka also happens to be wife to Long Island, NY’s own hometown hero and retired NBA champion, Speedy Claxton. The line started as a way to create fashion forward, yet age-appropriate clothes for their 2 young daughters, Aniya (10) and London (4).



To enter Privileged’s 2014 Model Search, send in pictures of aspiring young female models ages 2-12 modeling their favorite Privileged piece or complete Privileged outfit to info@privilegedgirls.com with the subject “2014 Privileged Model Search”. All applicants MUST include child’s name, child’s age, parent/guardian’s name, parent/guardian’s contact email AND a phone number in the email. Deadline for submissions is November 1st , 2013. The winner will be announced Monday, December 30th, 2013. **Please note that pictures should NOT be professional**.



About Privileged

Privileged is a fun and edgy girls brand that encourages individual style and teaches young girls to embrace their differences by expressing themselves through fashion. For more information and to shop log on to www.PrivilegedGirlsBoutique.com for interviews, features or editorial pulls please email info@ClaxtonINC.com.