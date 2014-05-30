Premier Hair Announces Release of New Website

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Premier Hair offers a selection of virgin weft extensions. The website offers a range beautiful textures from a variety countries. Including Brazilian hair, Mongolian hair, Peruvian hair, Cambodian hair, and Indian hair. The selection of Peruvian hair extensions is the hottest selling weft extension that Premier Hair offers.



The company is enthusiastic about the selection of hair products and the prices that are offered. Premier Hair offers superior quality products that will last longer and look beautiful throughout the product's lifetime. The company's overarching goal is to provide the highest quality extensions that last two to three times longer than similarly priced products. The products offered by Premier Hair are some of the highest value hair extensions available on the market. Browse the selection offered to learn more.



About Premier Hair

Premier Hair has direct access the some of the best quality hair extensions available. Premier Hair works exclusively with salons, stylists, and those who influence the industry on a referral based system. Premier Hair will never be sold in traditional retail outlets and will therefore remain exclusive to distributors through its e-commerce website. Premier Hair is considered an exclusive brand in the hair extension industry.



Premier Hair's new website has already begun to gather attention on social networking sites and discussion over messages boards. For more information on special offers, please contact our expert fashion advisers here http://www.getpremierhair.com/#!contact/c15n8 or directly through email hello@getpremierhair.com