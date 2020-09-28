Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Premier, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Premier, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Charlotte, NC based Premier, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. On September 25, 2019, a report was issued about Premier, Inc stating that "due to a unique pre-IPO restructuring agreement, [Premier] is temporarily generating twice the earnings which its business model can sustain organically." Noting that the contracts between Premier and its "member owner" hospitals were nearing expiration, the report asserted that "with most member owner equity now having vested, hospitals with expiring contracts are far less incented to remain with Premier at sub-market shareback rates" making them more likely to opt out rather than renew their contracts, which "would cause Premier to underperform FY22-23 consensus revenue by >26% and EBITDA by >50%."



Those who purchased shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in conftact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.