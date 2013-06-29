Premier Introductions Celebrates Its 5th Anniversary

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2013 -- Premier Introductions is excited to announce that after nearly five years of being in business it’s still growing and offering its clients the same personalized service that it designed nearly five years ago. When Premier Introductions first opened it was determined to provide a highly personalized service that provided its clients exceptional introductions and outstanding customer care.



Premier Introductions caters to single professionals of all ages looking for a long term relationship. The membership consists of financially stable, emotionally available successful individuals looking to meet a compatible partner. The process begins with an in-depth interview with an experienced matchmaker who helps each client learn a little about who they are, what they really want and what they are looking for in a partner. Each client is assigned their own professional matchmaker who is dedicated to providing them the fulfillment that can only be found in a loving relationship. When matching their members they take into consideration age, height, education, occupation, physical appearance, chemistry and compatibility. They match clients’ based on goals and objectives and give them the opportunity to continue to work on their personal growth through the feedback they receive after each and every introduction. Premier Introductions offers a discovery process that their clients’ enjoy as they guide them towards their soul mate.



Technology has made our lives easier and more practical but when it comes to love a machine simply cannot tell if two people are meant for each other. Premier Introductions have had many successes and continues to have successes based on their insight into Toronto’s dating scene and their ability to understand what their members are truly looking for. To get more information on Premier Introductions, call 1-877-212-2929 and visit http://www.premierintroductions.ca/.