Premier Luxury Olde Naples, Florida Beach Access Home Now Available

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Olde Naples Real Estate properties are for those looking for the best residential living in Southwest Florida. The Cabral Group is proud to announce the offering of a beach access home for sale in Olde Naples Florida. This property is located at 382 N Gulf Shore Blvd and is complete with four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and offers 6,071 square foot of luxury living area, and is just a few steps from the beach.



The property offered features amenities that compliment a luxury lifestyle. The home has large living rooms, family rooms, office space, and includes a master bedroom suite that has large walk-in closets and a second room attached. There is a one of a kind built in grill outside with a private outdoor bar area, a private elevator that takes you to the second floor, custom movie theater, custom cabinets in the kitchen, below ground pool, and the house is equipped with impact resistant doors, and impact resistant windows.



This Olde Naples Real Estate property is conveniently located near several schools, making it perfect for a family with children. It is near the Lake Park Elementary School, Naples High School, and Gulfview Middle School.



Olde Naples is world-renowned for its white sand beaches, world class restaurants and shopping districts, and walking and fishing pier. There are plenty of things to do here for both retired couples and familys. Sw Florida is a mecca and well know for boating, fishing, and especially golfing. There are over 200 courses within a 30 mile radius of Naples.



The cost of this Olde Naples Real Estate property is reasonable for the beach access in such a highly sought after area. Interested clients are assured that they will receive a high quality tour of the property and surrounding areas from a representative at The Cabral Group. The property is available to be shown on short notice. Open houses are being held at this moment, and interested clients can call The Cabral Group to set up an appointment.



For more details and information about this Olde Naples Real Estate property, please visit this webpage: http://search.oldnaplesluxuryproperties.com/idx/18408/details.php?idxID=583&listingID=213024857



Olde Naples Luxury Properties

180 9th St. S. #300

Naples, Florida 34102

239-963-6590

ccsellsnaplesfl@gmail.com

oldnaplesluxuryproperties.com