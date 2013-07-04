Premier Mobile Phones Ltd Is Taking in Older and Broken Mobile Phones

Wimbledon, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- As LTE coverage is becoming available in the UK, Premier Mobile Phones Ltd. is offering people an opportunity to trade in their old phones for cash that they can put toward newer models that take advantage of the latest network. In addition, they include bonuses like an accessory kit, mystery gifts, and a contribution toward a good cause for every handset recycled.



Premier Mobile Phones Ltd. has been observing the introduction and growth of LTE coverage in the UK. As 11 more cities in the country have gained access to this option in recent days, many of the people living in those areas do not yet have devices that can take advantage of these speeds. For people who are looking to upgrade their mobile phone to one that can give them the chance to enjoy transfer speeds that range up to 10 times of that typical with 3G networks, the company is offering a chance to recycle their old phone in return for cash.



Whether you want to sell broken mobile phone devices or those that are in perfect working order, the company makes price quotes readily available on their site. Explaining some of the value they offer over similar operations, Richard Howard says, “Not only do you receive a very generous price for your mobile phone, but you’ll also be dealing with a reputable, financially stable recycler. On top of that, you receive a free mobile phone accessory worth £10 to £15, as well as a free mystery gift that is sometimes worth more than the phone you’re recycling.” Their CEO also puts $5.00 of his own money into a Kiva Charity account for every phone they recycle.



The company expects that a lot of mobile phone users will be looking to upgrade their devices in the coming months. They say, “LTE is very new in the UK and coverage is just beginning to become available for many people. With the speeds being so much higher than you can get with older phones, we think people will appreciate the chance to get some money back for their current device so that they can enjoy these increased speeds as the providers continue building out the network. We encourage anyone who’s interested to take a look at a Mazuma mobile review and to compare what we have to offer.”



About Premier Mobile Phones Ltd.

Premier Mobile Phones Ltd. is a provider of mobile phone recycling services in the UK. They make it simple for people to create an account and mail in their old devices to receive cash that they can then put toward buying a newer model. They accept devices from every mobile network, including those that are damaged or broken. They pride themselves on offering their customers a very generous rate, as well as throwing in an accessory kit and mystery gift for everyone who participates in the service. Anyone considering taking advantage of their offer can go to http://www.sell-my-mobile-phone.co.uk for a price quote.