Premier Mobile Phones Ltd Launches Website for Selling Used Mobile Phones

Wimbledon, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Statistics from the communications industry reveal there are currently more than 7 billion mobile phone owners throughout the world. With popular mobile providers constantly updating their offerings to the public, countless users upgrade their phones each year. This leaves consumers with a collection of old phones no longer in use. Many mobile owners are unaware of the fact they can receive cash, gifts and accessories for their new phones in exchange for their unused phones, regardless of age or condition. With this in mind, Premier Mobile Phones Ltd has launched their website dedicated to assisting consumers in selling their unwanted mobile phones.



Said Richard Howard, owner of Premier Mobile Phones Ltd, "Through our simple, three step process, those hoping to sell their mobile phones can visit our "Sell My Mobile Phone" website. They must first enter the make and model of the phone they wish to sell to find its value. After they have found the monetary value of their phone, they may post the phone on our website and get paid."



According to the Premier Mobile Phones Ltd website, consumers selling phones exceeding a specific value will receive a free accessory compatible with their upgraded phone in addition to receiving cash for their old phone. Customers need only pay for the cost of shipping for their accessories. Each phone the company receives grants the seller eligibility for a free mystery gift as well. These gifts are subject to frequent change, but gifts of the past included free foods and beverages, free tickets to popular UK attractions and opportunities to be audience members of some of the top UK television shows.



As the key provider of smart phones worldwide, Apple continues to release updated versions of their iphone. The vast majority of Apple enthusiasts anxiously awaits each new release, then hoping to sell apple iphone models of the past. Along with those who insist on purchasing each latest iphone released comes a following who anticipates purchasing one of the older iphone models at a reduced price.



Howard explained, "We accept any model of iphone, working or not. We refurbish them and sell them to those in search of such items, effectively recycling them to reduce waste as well as cost. Aside from iphones, other popular mobile phones to sell include the Nokia 8800 Arte, Sapphire Arte, Gold Arte and Carbon Arte, the Samsung Galaxy S3 I9300 and Galaxy Note N7000 and the HTC One X and One S."



About Premier Mobile Phones Ltd

Founded in 2008, Premier Mobile Phones Ltd is based in the Wimbledon area of south west London. The company is dedicated to the recycling, trading and wholesale of mobile phones. They set themselves apart from their competitors by providing unrivaled customer service and top payouts for used phones as well as gifts and accessories.