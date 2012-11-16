Premier Moving Website MovingComapnies.us to Show Real Estate Listings as One-Stop Shopping Initiative

Hawthorne, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- Movingcompanies.us, an all inclusive resource for consumers who are looking at local or long distance moving, has taken steps to make relocation even easier for busy consumers in today's world. By teaming up with the well known and trusted real estate website, Trulia.com, they've been able to incorporate special Home Cost widgets throughout the website.



Before the two web giants joined sides, consumers across the country found themselves seeking information from multiple websites and multiple agents as moves were planned. Now, with the new widgets in place, all of the required and highly sought after information can be found in one place, making the overall process faster, more streamlined, and much more organized than before.



"We're striving to make things easier by bringing things together in one place," said Marie Nyclef, spokesperson for MovingCompanies.us consumer relations. "If someone is looking for a New York moving company, they'll also be able to see the median cost of homes in that area of New York, as well as listings of homes currently for sale there, all with a single click."



Fewer clicks mean that consumers are closer to the information that they seek, allowing ease of access and a flow of important information that was not previously available anywhere online. It also means that consumers who are relocating, whether over long distances or just local moving, will be able to accomplish the tasks associated with the move without the stress, hardship, or chaos that often is said to accompany these life-changing events.



"There is always an inherent aspect of craziness that comes with relocation," shared Nyclef. "It's our job, as a nationwide industry leader in the moving field, to help consumers minimize that craziness. That means offering high quality advice, helpful information, and connections with trusted movers and trusted companies that can help with aspects of relocation that we don't specialize in. Trulia is such a company and our partnership serves consumers in a way they won't find elsewhere."



For more information on moving, finding a home before you move, or locating local or long distance moving professionals, visit their homepage at http://www.movingcompanies.us.



About MovingCompanies.us

MovingCompanies.us is a comprehensive resource of moving and relocation related information and resources. With a database of information and connections with pre-screened and qualified movers from all over the country, MovingCompanies.us helps thousands of visitors each day find the moving companies they need, the information on moving to answer their questions, and the connections they need to move to a new home without the problems so often associated with the process. The company is a leader in their industry and in online privacy practices. For more information, visit MovingCompanies.us.



Contact:

Alyssa Sullivan

MovingCompanies.us

move@movingcompanies.us

Location: Hawthorne CA