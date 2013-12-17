Premier Number Plates Warns Consumers Against Illegal Number Plates

Milton Keynes, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Car owners are encouraged by Premier Number Plates to refrain from purchasing cheap registration plates from unauthorized custom number plates suppliers. They warn that show plates are illegal, and to ensure that vehicle owners are meeting MOT requirements, they should only purchase legal plates from authorized distributors.



Consumers who are ordering plate numbers from custom makers should be able to recognize if the plates they receive are made in compliance with the DVLA rules and specifications. Buyers should make sure that the fonts used are Standard, Hi-Line, or 3D, and the characters should measure 50mm x 79mm. The optional border should not be in retro-reflective color, and should not go beyond the 6mm width limit. For personalized plates, they should show the plate maker’s name and postal code. One can also ensure that they are receiving only legitimate plates if they have the British Standard Mark BS AU 145d in the bottom right hand corner of the plate.



Premier Number Plates is a registered business that only provides vehicle owners legal plates for compliance. All number plates made they distribute are approved by the Department of Tourism, which can be used by registered vehicles in Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom. This family-run business is fully registered with DVLA, which means that they are legal providers of number plates in the region.



The number plate makers also provide replacement for cracked, damaged, or broken plates, and they offer same day dispatch for personalized orders that are placed and received by 4pm. A free fixing kit also comes with deliveries. To place an order, all that customers need to do is use the plate designer that they provide in the website.



For more information on custom plates, order placement and deliveries from Premier Number Plates, you can contact them directly at www.premier-number-plate.co.uk.