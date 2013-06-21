Premier Photo Booths of Tampa Launches New Customization and Social Media Feature: 'Instabooth'

Valrico, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Premier Photo Booths of Tampa—whose event photo booth rentals deliver cutting-edge technology with all the fun of traditional old-school group photography—has added a new feature to its social media functions: “Instabooth.”



This new capability again sets Premier apart from other photo booth companies in the area. Users now have the ability to instantly print 4x6 photographs of the Instagram images they post with their own mobile devices—instantly and automatically loaded into our photo booths during your event. With this new, fun-filled mechanism, they are adding technology to the numerous fun, never-before-seen capabilities already offered to customers with our photo booths.



“Instabooth” offers a whole new level of user-friendly benefits to your event. Instagram users, of course, adore the smartphone app, but until now there has never been a simple way to print the photos that they snap and edit on their mobile phones—and for sure, there has never existed the opportunity to instantly print Instagram images on the spot.



Already, there are more than 100 million active registered users of Instagram, making this one of the most popular photography apps in the world. As attendees at your event are taking their own pictures, now they will have the capability of owning, sharing and displaying 4x6 copies—while the host utilizing Premier Photo Booths of Tampa also has the added benefit of storing every Instagram image loaded into the machine for their own use!



Your event will be given a unique hash tag, which is then shared with your guests. The photo booth will scan Instagram for the hash tag throughout your event. When the booth “sees” that hash tag, it instantly prints the photo for your guest to keep—filter and all. And each 4x6 print will be customized with your events logo and colors.



This is only one of the dazzling features of Premier Photo Booths. Imagine bringing the entertainment of a photo booth to your company meeting, wedding, reunion or any other event! Their booths feature room for up to eight people, and they offer four versatile packages, with 3-, 4-, 5- and 6-hour photo booth rentals. Also included: a professional attendant to insure that event comes off without a single glitch.



Why would you consider anyone else, when Premier Photo Booths offers the highest quality cameras and printers, giving your event the dazzle and professionalism it deserves? They will work with you to fully customize everything and make your event memorable.



About Premier Photo Booths

Premier Photo Booths is a photo booth rental company that services the greater Tampa region, including St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, Plant City, Lakeland, Orlando, Bradenton, Sarasota, Wesley Chapel, Anna Maria Island, Davis Island, Siesta Key and more.



