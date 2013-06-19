Premier Princess Parties: Experts for Arranging Princess Parties and Character Entertainment

Palatine, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- For all those looking for the perfect party theme for their little princess, Premier Princess Parties is a one stop shop, providing princess parties and character entertainment throughout the Chicagoland area since 2008. At Premier Princess Parties, the team truly understands how having a Character Entertainment Party can be very magical for a child, and become a party the child will remember for years to come.



Meeting a Princess or a Superhero in real life can really stimulate your child’s curiosity and wonder. Premier Princess Parties was created in the summer of 2008, to cater to the need for quality Princess Character Entertainment that was a must for Princess Parties in the Chicagoland area. At Premier Princess Parties, the staff is very well trained and has different backgrounds in the arts which ensure that finding the right theme for a party is never too difficult. Based on what the client wants to include in the party and how much involvement is expected from the attending guests, the right theme and the right package can be arranged for.



Starting from June of 2012, we are growing and expanding our talent and packages for making each and every one of the parties we arrange truly memorable and fun. We are proud to offer more characters and more talented performers than ever before, and have an excellent network in place that ensures that all character are in place on the day and time for your event. We offer services within a 65 mile radius of Chicago Loop and currently have 26 characters clients can choose from, and are also looking to add a few more to this list soon. For those who have a particular character in mind that isn’t a part of our extensive list, we encourage hearing from you so that we can make all necessary arrangements”, says Diane Thomas, the owner of Premier Princess Parties.



Premier Princess Parties takes the pressure off parents to keep everyone entertained. Most of their themes aim to include all of the children as best as possible, so that together they enjoy all the activities during the event and are also encouraged interacting with each other the entire time. This insures all the children feel included and part of the fairy tale and the company prides itself in the excellence it provides to ensure the best experience for any child.



