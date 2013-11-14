Premier Print Source Offers Three Speeds for Graphic Design

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Premier Print Source, located on the web at http://www.premierprintsource.com , is well-known for its quality custom trade show displays, including trade show booth designs, banners and other event displays. Companies that want quality trade show display booths and graphic designs for shows and events choose Premier Print Source for their portable trade show display needs. Now, Premier Print Source is pleased to offer customers a choice in the speed at which their projects are finished. Rather than simply offer a single graphic design service speed, Premier Print Source is able to offer an express one-hour service as well as the traditional three- and seven-hour service times.



Depending on the amount of work to be done, Premier Print Source can offer faster turnaround on graphic art designs. If customers supply the images and other vector base graphics, Premier Print Source can offer one-hour delivery on printing quality trade show displays and materials.



For rush jobs in creating trade show display boards and other materials involving original graphic art work, Premier Print Source offers the following options:



- Express one-hour design. Customers supply vector base graphics including logo, image and text. Premier Print Source can create a simple layout and typesetting in as little as one hour.



- Custom three-hour design. With simple photo editing, including cropping and color adjusting, as well as layout and typesetting, this is the perfect choice for those who need a little help adjusting their graphic materials to be camera-ready.



- Custom seven-hour design. The longer time indicates more work to be done. In seven hours, Premier Print Source can edit photos including cropping, color adjusting and cloning, as well as create vector elements and perfect layout and typesetting.



For all projects, Premier Print Source provides estimated design time at the start of the work.



About Premier Print Source

Premier Print Source is a company that designs quality trade show display booth materials and sells all types of trade show displays. With the help of professional designers, companies can have an original trade show booth display for their advertising needs.



For More Information: http://www.premierprintsource.com