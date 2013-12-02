Premier Print Source to Attend WCF Expo

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Premier Print Source, located on the web at www.premierprintsource.com is a company that creates high-quality trade show display boards and other components for conferences and gatherings. Companies can use these quality trade show booth designs to attract attention and network with other professionals at these trade shows.



There are multiple opportunities at any trade show to network and connect with industry leaders, but perhaps none so much as at a “general” trade show featuring exhibitors from all types of industries. The West Coast Franchise Expo is an example of this type of trade show, and Premier Print Source plans not only to create great trade show displays for the participants but also to network and show exhibitors how its trade show display booth components can attract attention from participants and visitors.



Premier Print Source is ready to attend the West Coast Franchise Expo where hundreds of companies can see the quality, creativity and hard work that go into each and every Premier Print Source display. Because the West Coast Franchise Expo offers opportunities to interact with companies of every size and description, Premier Print Source hopes to network with a wide variety of companies and make many new connections.



Premier Print Source is a leading source of high-quality trade show booth display materials. With everything from banners to tabletop displays to pipe and drape to banners, Premier Print Source offers the very best in quality trade show materials. Exhibitors can count on Premier Print Source to supply great printed material, display items and other supplies for the best trade show display ever.



About Premier Print Source

Premier Print Source supplies all types of custom trade show displays for shows and events such as conventions and seminars. With quality trade show display booths and portable trade show display items at low cost, companies find that Premier Print Source is the best source for event displays.



About the West Coast Franchise Expo

The West Coast’s largest franchise expo, the West Coast Franchise Expo brings together hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of visitors in Anaheim, California, on October 24 to 26, 2013, to network and discover exciting business opportunities. Information is available at http://www.wcfexpo.com



For More Information: www.premierprintsource.com