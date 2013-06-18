Premier Video Hosting US Company Hosting Marketers, Offers Free Wowza Demo Account for 3 Days

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Hosting Marketers Inc, a company that has been providing web hosting, domain registration and design & development solutions since 1999, is now offering a free Wowza demo account to display the capability of its live streaming services. The company has been successfully providing video streaming solutions including Red5 hosting and Wowza hosting to its numerous clients and now wants to showcase their quality service to potential new customers. The premier video hosting company has an exceptional 24/7 customer support and is equipped with latest technological systems of highest grade which give 99.97 % uptime and have immense connections, bandwidth, storage, traffic and bit rate capacities.



Despite its recent release the Wowza Media Server has become a preferred live broadcast solution. Wowza’s heavy duty load management, certified stability, higher video quality and multi-platform support on iPhone, iPad, Android, Flash, VLC and many more have been the major reasons for its recent and increasing demand. Hosting Marketers Inc is currently offering multiple Wowza hosting plans depending on number of connections, storage, traffic and max bit rate requirements. The company’s free demo account which is limited to 3 connections and 200 MB of traffic for 3 days is a great way to test this latest video hosting solution.



The alternate to Wowza, Red 5 hosting is the most popular and highly demanded service of the company. The Red5 hosting hybrid plans represent the true capability of Hosting Marketers Inc. Each hybrid plan comes with a dedicated port to fulfill all requirements and an option to add Wowza, making the plans truly comprehensive. The company further informed that they offer heft discounts for yearly orders of hybrid plans. Exact technical specifications of the hybrid and other plans can be viewed on the company’s website.



The company’s most affordable plan is the traditional FFmpeg hosting, which is highly competitively priced at merely $4.95 per month. Despite its low price, the FFmpeg hosting plan still comes with all features, full customer support, free setup and many other services which are available in other higher priced plans. The company informed that their objective is to satisfy all their customers regardless of the size of the orders. Their 24/7 customer support and free installation has been praised by their existing and previous customers. Hosting Marketers Inc’s extensive experience, use of latest technological equipments & hosting solutions and exceptional customer support has made the company a premier streaming video hosting solutions provider.



About Hosting Marketers, Inc

Hosting Marketers, Inc is one of the leading companies that provides web hosting, domain name registration and design & development services. The company is also a premier video hosting service provider, such as Wowza and Red 5 hosting solutions. Through their online platform, http://hosting-marketers.com/, specific details of the various services and plans offered by the company can be viewed. Established in 1999, Hosting Marketers, Inc is known for its quality hosting solutions which have a 99.9% uptime.



For more information about Video Hosting Services, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of hosting-marketers.com, please call at 1-212-252-2449 or email to info@hosting-marketers.com.