Premier Vietnam Visa Company Announces Fastest Vietnam Visa Approval at Competitive Rates

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Travelers to Vietnam often complain about the perplex paperwork and elongated Embassy queues while visa processing. However, the scene does not appear that exaggerated anymore - leading Vietnam Visa Company, VietnamImmigration.org has announced to help with easiest and fastest Vietnam visa approval for the applicants. The convenient visa process is entitled as "Vietnam Visa on Arrival" and assured competitive rates only.



"We can fathom that waiting at the long Embassy queues is always irksome and it gets even more annoying when you have to go through the perplex paperwork. But not to freak out any more - this time we ensure you a very convenient and simple visa processing that won't take more than 48 hours. There's no question of undesired grueling paperwork nor you have to waste your time & energy at prolonged Embassy lines", said a spokesperson from Vietnam-immigration.org.



Vietnam Visa on Arrival has been designed as an eVisa service where the travelers can conduct their comprehensive visa processing online, straight from home's comfort. "The great part is that our service won't make you go overboard in terms of the budget", the spokesperson added.



The entire eVisa phenomenon involves 3 simple steps. In the primary step, the customer will proceed with an online form fill-up from the company site. The application is something really handy and would be submitted along with payment processing.



"Post form submission it would take just 24 hours (or 48 hours maximum) to get you the visa approval letter. As you get the approval letter sent to your email id, take a printout & carry it along in your Vietnam flight. When you land at the Vietnam international airport, you will find visa outlets there waiting to stamp on your permit", the manager said, while elaborating their eVisa on arrival processing.



When it comes to the credibility quotient of the eVisa service, the company ensured completely credibility. Their visa company is approved by the Vietnam government and the eVisa operation carried out here is under the control of the Vietnam Immigration department.



"We are a government approved local visa company. Being local, we are completely aware of the visa regulations maintained here. You can trust on our decade long professional experience for the exact do's & don'ts of obtaining Vietnam visa", the manager added.



The company does offer a 24/7 customer service facility and special discounts on repeated applications.



About VietnamImmigration.org

Vietnam-immigration.org is a major visa company from Vietnam that offers Visa on Arrival Vietnam service online. For more details, visit http://www.vietnam-immigration.org