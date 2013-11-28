Premier Visas Makes the Process of Applying for a UK Visa Easy

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- In recent years, new rules and bureaucracy in UK immigration have made applying for a visa for the United Kingdom more and more difficult. Immigration legislation, applications forms, and document requirements are changed regularly and often applicants are caught out. Premier Visas ( http://www.premiervisas.com/ ) is a company that understands this predicament and wants to make it easier to apply for a UK visa. Keeping the needs of the client in mind, Premier Visas strives to provide the highest level of service possible.



“It is important that the applicant is kept updated constantly. We understand that our clients want to be informed at all stages during the visa process”, says a spokesman of the company. “We have a vast amount of experience and success across a wide range of applications, including employer sponsor licences, Tier 2 visas, Tier 1 visas, Tier 5 visas, settlement visas, permanent residency (indefinite leave to remain), ancestry visas, and applications for UK citizenship ( naturalisation ). We’re so confident with the quality of our service that we operate a ‘no win no fee’ policy. In the unlikely event that an application is not successful we will refund the client 100% of our fee in line with our policy”.



Premier Visas is a well-established, professional visa consultancy. Based in the City of London, they have been trading since 2003, first as Work Permit Specialists, then later as Premier Visas from 2008. The company is furthermore registered in the UK with the immigration regulatory body, the Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner (OISC).



The company spokesperson continues, “UK immigration rules can be difficult to interpret and can often be confusing, especially with so many changes being made by the Government. In 2012 there were many legislative changes. Since that time, we have seen an increasing number of clients reach out for our services to help ease the burden of understanding all the rules”.



Premier Visas offers its services for both individuals applying for a visa as well as companies that need visas for their employees. “Our corporate clients have ranged from small to large companies, and have included law firms, international advertising and marketing companies, media agencies, IT companies, engineering firms, and import businesses. The feedback from these companies has been exceptional, indicating that Premier Visas has provided the stress-free service they needed. Those clients can put their time and effort to better use, while letting Premier Visas take care of all the bureaucratic requirements”.



About Premier Visas

Are you in need of a visa for the United Kingdom, or do you want more information on applying for a visa? Visit http://www.premiervisas.com/ for more details.



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