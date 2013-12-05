Premier Window and Door Repair Company Offers to Greatly Improve Home Security in Florida Areas

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Javier Screens Corporation, a premier window and door company, offers quality installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement for home owners in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and Pompano Beach. As its top-of-the-line services are fast and affordable, it is considered a money-saving alternative to purchasing new equipment. From basic indoor and outdoor patio door and screening and the installations of backyard pool enclosures to the more complicated home improvement projects, it handles all orders while guaranteeing customers’ expectations are always met.



About Javier Screens Corporation

Javier Screens Corporation is a reliable Fort Lauderdale door replacement company. With a goal of providing customers satisfaction and peace of mind, it is committed to delivering excellent work. Consisting of profesional repair specialists and service technicians, only the best solutions to homes’ concerns with windows, patio screens, and doors are given.



Services



- Door Repair (Acrylics, Glass, etc.)

- Hurricane Shutters

- Maintenance

- Patio Screening and Rescreening

- Protection

- Refurbishing

- Replacement

- Roof Repair (Aluminum, Metal, etc.)

- Sliding Screening (Locks, Rollers, etc.)

- Window Screening



As a trusted Fort Lauderdale door repair company, Javier Screens Corporation provides accurate work. Loads of freebies including a 15% discount for a completed job, patio doors, and sliding screen doors are privileged to customers. As it prefers to charge after an evaluation, it offers in-house consultations and estimates. With the finest facilities, it can handle last generation and obsolete framework designs. Should purchase be made, it grants warranties on manufactured and original parts.



Areas Covered

Javier Screens Corporation, primarily serving as a Fort Lauderdale window repair, door replacement, and patio screening company, also caters to the communities of Miami Dade, Broward County, and Palm Beach. For all sorts of homes in the Florida region, it ensures that problems with windows, doors, and patios are resolved quickly and effectively.



Contact Information

Office: Javier Screens Corporation

514 S 58 Terrace

Hollywood, Florida

33023

Phone: (954) 606 6412

Email: info@fortlauderdale-doorrepair.com

Website: http://www.fortlauderdale-doorrepair.com