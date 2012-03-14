Premiere Cufflink Importer CuffCrazy.com Continues Sales Growth in 2012

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2012 -- CuffCrazy.com continues to experience rapid sales growth in 2012 as more men see the cufflink as the number-one fashion accessory. The international importer carries over 1,000 different styles of quality cufflinks as well as designer wallets, money clips and tie clips.



At work, weddings or most other social gatherings, men are increasingly seeing the cufflink as a sign of good fashion sense and class that can still offer them complete individuality. As the trend continues to grow in the new millennium, more men are looking to CuffCrazy.com for the perfect cufflinks from their wide array of choices. “All men want to feel good about what they are wearing at work or play, and everyone notices a distinct gentleman wearing cufflinks," said CuffCrazy.com President Bradley Howard.



Men can search their online catalog by category such as Functional, Military, Superhero, Religious and Designer Cufflinks as well as Tuxedo Stud Sets. Formal cufflinks, such as gold or Sterling Silver cufflinks are often intricately designed, while basic cufflinks can symbolize such things as the man's personality, hobbies or initials. The endless selection at CuffCrazy.com includes novelty cufflinks sporting favorite superheroes, exotic cufflinks with African rosewood, medieval gargoyles or Indian head pennies as well as functional cufflinks with actual compasses and beyond. Hobby enthusiasts can browse the vast collection that includes everything from Golf cufflinks to music inspired cufflinks.



Designer cufflinks from Ed Hardy, Kenneth Cole, Geoffrey Beene and many more abound. The many collections at CuffCrazy.com feature a wide choice of materials includes sterling silver, platinum, stainless steel, copper, brass, chrome, wood and pewter. There are many options of precious metals and stones as well as different colors. The man's initials or even an intricate design can be engraved on the face of the links. “We search the world to bring the highest quality and most diverse collections of cufflinks to buyers in one place,” said Howard. “Our pledge to every customer is to deliver that quality collection with uncompromising customer service at fantastic prices because our focus is always on the customer.” For more information please visit http://www.cuffcrazy.com



About CuffCrazy.com

Las Vegas, Nevada-based CuffCrazy.com is the premiere seller of cufflinks offering more than 1,000 different styles. The international importer also carries a vast selection of designer wallets, popular money clips, tie clasps and tie clips. With everything from classic, contemporary and elegant to hobby, novelty and exotic, CuffCrazy.com has something for every man and every occasion featuring quality craftsmanship and affordability.