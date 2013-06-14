Premiere of NiteClub Ratings TV Series on Big Star TV

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- June 10, 2013:



Premiere of NiteClub Ratings TV Series

Friday June 21st at 8:00PM



Join us to celebrate the premiere of NiteClub Ratings on Big Star TV. The doors open at 8pm June 21st 2013 at THE SHANNON, (Hoboken's premiere sports bar) 106 1st St. Hoboken, NJ. Come party with the cast and crew and special celebrity guests as we screen the series episode which was shot at THE SHANNON in 2012.



“The Shannon:” http://www.broadcastnetwork.tv/video/5680



NiteClub Ratings TV Series



NightClub Ratings is a new series that takes the audience to the hottest clubs in NYC and Boston. The host, Eric "eMoney" Murray, gives the audience a peek into each venue's history and introduces the audience to the latest DJ's and musicians working these clubs. The host rubs shoulders with some of the nights hottest club goers and gets a real glimpse at the scene. At the end of the night the club receives a rating from “eMoney” letting the audience know where the action really is!



Big Star TV is a new, fast growing subscription television provider available throughout the world. NiteClub Ratings is the first original reality series premiering on Big Star TV. Big Star TV will officially begin airing NiteClub Ratings on Friday June 21st , 2013. http://www.bigstar.tv



Check out the newest Sneek Preview of “Niteclub Ratings:” http://www.broadcastnetwork.tv/video/4983



In addition to Big Star TV, NiteClub Ratings will soon begin airing on the new Mi Casa Network; on Roku and Popbox via Goliath Arts TV; on the AMC Network in Nigeria and on world wide new media platforms through Echelon Studios and Craze Digital.



Producer: Doug Herman

Director David Wenzel

Executive Producer Rick Lohman

Executive Producer David Wenzel

Executive Producer Maureen Cooper



For Media Contact:

Contact: David Wenzel (Director)

david@goliatharts.com

http://www.broadcastnetwork.tv/video/4983