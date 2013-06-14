Premiere of NiteClub Ratings TV Series on Big Star TV

Join us to celebrate the premiere of NiteClub Ratings on Big Star TV. The doors open at 8pm June 21st 2013 at THE SHANNON.
Premiere of NiteClub Ratings TV Series
Friday June 21st at 8:00PM
Join us to celebrate the premiere of NiteClub Ratings on Big Star TV. The doors open at 8pm June 21st 2013 at THE SHANNON, (Hoboken's premiere sports bar) 106 1st St. Hoboken, NJ. Come party with the cast and crew and special celebrity guests as we screen the series episode which was shot at THE SHANNON in 2012.
“The Shannon:” http://www.broadcastnetwork.tv/video/5680
NiteClub Ratings TV Series
NightClub Ratings is a new series that takes the audience to the hottest clubs in NYC and Boston. The host, Eric "eMoney" Murray, gives the audience a peek into each venue's history and introduces the audience to the latest DJ's and musicians working these clubs. The host rubs shoulders with some of the nights hottest club goers and gets a real glimpse at the scene. At the end of the night the club receives a rating from “eMoney” letting the audience know where the action really is!
Big Star TV is a new, fast growing subscription television provider available throughout the world. NiteClub Ratings is the first original reality series premiering on Big Star TV. Big Star TV will officially begin airing NiteClub Ratings on Friday June 21st , 2013. http://www.bigstar.tv
Check out the newest Sneek Preview of “Niteclub Ratings:” http://www.broadcastnetwork.tv/video/4983
In addition to Big Star TV, NiteClub Ratings will soon begin airing on the new Mi Casa Network; on Roku and Popbox via Goliath Arts TV; on the AMC Network in Nigeria and on world wide new media platforms through Echelon Studios and Craze Digital.
Producer: Doug Herman
Director David Wenzel
Executive Producer Rick Lohman
Executive Producer David Wenzel
Executive Producer Maureen Cooper
For Media Contact:
Contact: David Wenzel (Director)
david@goliatharts.com
http://www.broadcastnetwork.tv/video/4983