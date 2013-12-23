Premiere Online Auction Site Offers $500,000 Cash Grab

Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Wouldn't it be great to bring in the 2014 New Year holiday with a handful of cold, hard cash? Tyrone Pratter of Los Angeles will find out as he has become the first of five lucky people to be invited to the PennyBidIndex.com MEGA MONEY GRAB to be held on December 31, 2013, at 72 N. Fair Oaks Avenue, Pasadena, CA between 9:00 pm and 2:00 am.



The Mega Money Grab is sponsored by PennyBidIndex.com, Franchise X, and Artisan Brands and the event is open to everyone 21 years of age and older. The event venue offers two Floors of entertainment with three Bars, a smoking area and guest DJ Ben Vera (Video DJ) spinning tracks with some very special and entertaining guests. From 9:00-10:00 pm there will be an Open Bar and at midnight, there will be a $500,000 raffle.



For those looking for a New Year's Eve party to attend, tickets for this one are $15 Presale and $20 at the Door. Once word gets out, tickets will go fast, as the site PennyBidIndex.com's ranking has jumped up by over 1 million visitors in 1 month.



For those seeking to find one of the four remaining chances to be one of the lucky people allowed into the booth for the Mega Money Grab, all that is required is to enter the Mega Money Grab Contest online at PennyBidIndex.com where they will be given a chance to step into the Mega Money Grab booth cash box and take home all the cash they can grab. The lucky people will be chosen over the next two weeks and as a bonus, two further contestants will be chosen out of the audience the night of the party!



Start the New Year right. Seize the opportunity by buying a ticket to the PennyBidIndex.com Mega Money Grab Party and master the possibilities of changing the future.



About Pennybidindex.com

Penny Bid Index is the premiere retail auction site that provides a fun, user-friendly alternative to online shopping. We aim to revolutionize the online auction experience by offering major brand products, all while creating an interactive multimedia experience.



Penny Bid Index has been constructed around the idea of providing opportunity, not only to our customers but to our team members as well. The Penny Bid Index team is built up of a very unique and diverse group of qualified professionals that have experience in a wide array of areas. We strive to provide everyone with a high quality experience and vow to do all that we can to keep our customers satisfied. Penny Bid Index makes online shopping fun, affordable and entertaining!



For more information, visit http://www.pennybidindex.com/ and http://www.megamoneygrab.com



Contact: Tracie Goodwin

Phone: 818-839-0732

email: pr@pennybidindex.com



Pennybidindex.com

3010 Wilshire Blvd #304

Los Angeles, CA 90010