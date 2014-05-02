Premiere Print Source Introduces 10x10 Canopies

San Clemente, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- In a crowded trade show full of competition, businesses need branding that catches a customer’s attention, banners and canopies that reflect the quality of the products and services offered. Premiere Print Source consistently delivers indoor and outdoor displays, custom banner printing at premierprintsource.com , retractable banner stands, and table covers with the professional look companies need for trade show success, and the printing experts are proud to introduce a line of 10 x 10 canopies.



Specializing in trade show custom printing at premierprintsource.com that gets noticed, Premiere Print Source brings trade show display booths at premierprintsource.com to a new level with their 10 x 10 Dye Sublimated Pop Up Canopies. Made with durable materials and subjected to meticulous quality inspections, these canopies boast a powerful combination of sleek, modern design and user-friendly technology to make set-up effortless. Company logos are printed in full-color graphics, and the structure’s telescopic legs make a variety of height options available.



Premiere Print Source offers customizable options to fit any need at any budget. Clients can upload their own business logos or get design assistance. Professional-grade steel frames and lightweight, nylon carrying bags are included with the canopy orders, or businesses can upgrade to aluminum frames or heavy-duty carrying bags. Back walls and side skirts can also be added.



With the highest quality design, easy-to-use technology, and customizable options, Premiere Print Source eliminates the hassles of trade shows so businesses can spend more time making connections with customers.



About Premiere Print Source

Committed to products that are excellent in quality and safe for the environment, Premiere Print Source is the premiere source for trade show presentations and display materials. Premiere Print Source offers a range of customer printing products, from banners to table displays to canopies, to fit the needs of any business at affordable prices.



For More Information:

Craig Tucker

Premiere Print Source

205 Avenida Del Mar

San Clemente, California 92672

(888) 948-4777

craig@premierprintsource.com

http://www.guttersolutionsnw.com