PremierGoldIRA.com Teaches People How to Invest in Gold the Right Way and Provides the Leading Resources for Buying Gold

Chandler, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Domain Media Corp. is pleased to announce the unveiling and official launch of a new educational website portal about investing in gold and buying gold at http://www.PremierGoldIRA.com.



The new website provides a comprehensive access point where people that seek to learn more and get access to valuable resources about investing in gold, gold IRAs, and buying gold as an attractive alternative to investing in stocks, mutual funds and other investments can be found at the Company’s new website (PremierGoldIRA.com). Investing in physical gold has returned over 400% during the past 6 years which far surpasses the returns of the Dow Jones Index, 99% of all mutual funds, and most other asset classes and types of securities. Investing in physical gold enables the buyer or investor the ability to allocate a portion of their hard earned investments, savings or retirement account into tangible hard assets whereas investments in securities such as stocks, ETFs, bonds, and mutual funds, are paper assets held in a digitally managed account.



PremierGoldIRA.com was launched to connect people with the tools and resources to become better educated about investing in gold, and to provide the information for people to learn how buying gold can help their financial future and diversifies their existing investments. In addition, gold also acts as a well known hedge against the inflationary pressures that the United States, as well as many other countries, has experienced for the past several decades. As the US Federal Reserve continues to print more money by the billions each day in order to stimulate our economy, it also stimulates inflationary pressure now and in the future. Gold, and other precious metals such as silver, is the oldest form of monetary exchange and value, lasting over 2,000 years, which far outpaces every currency ever in existence world-wide.



Gold investments have increased significantly during the past couple of years, particularly by major countries such as India and China, billionaires such as George Soros, as well as large hedge funds. As these big investors in gold are considered the “smart money,” many people of all ages have taken a liking to gold recently. Gold is easily exchanged and accepted world- wide, can be invested in directly or through an IRA, Roth, or 401K and considered by many to be a stable long term investment. A new YouTube video that was recently released helps to explains this further at: http://youtu.be/R-mYmoLOZ-Y



Investing in gold is a sensitive issue as it deals with money, retirement, and securing one’s financial future. Working with a company that can be trusted, has experience, and can help a person through the entire process is highly regarded and sought after in today’s market. PremierGoldIRA.com was launched to act as a trusted guide and partner during this experience.



Another attractive feature of the website is that it provides a Free Gold Investment Kit to anybody that registers for it or calls the toll-free number. More information and details can be found on the website at www.PremierGoldIRA.com.



Media Contact:

Chris Kern

Domain Media Corp

4960 S. Gilbert Rd., Suite 1-477

Chandler, AZ 85249

Phone: 480-659-4907

Email: chris@domainmediacorp.com