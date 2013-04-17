Premium Aggregate Retailer Opens Home Delivery Website

British Columbia, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Lafarge, an internationally acclaimed aggregate retailer, has just opened their website for deliveries inside the Vancouver region. The home delivery service is a relatively new service for aggregate retailers and as such is a great leap for this industry.



Lafarge offers their home delivery service in only selected areas in the United States. The city of Vancouver is the latest to open a dealership with Lafarge and thus enabling a home delivery service. Lafarge allows all of their products to be home delivered but requires a minimal weight per delivery. The website for home delivery orders is very helpful in determining which type of aggregate material should be used for a specific project. For example, people who require aggregates for landscape projects are advised to order rock delivery. Similarly, people who require sand or gravel for outdoor projects can order sand delivery and gravel delivery respectively.



The website is very informative and is very helpful in planning for future projects. The website also lists down the different types of aggregates that could be delivered as well as their differences. Information regarding the different kinds of rock, sand, and gravel are present within the website. The information is placed there so that customers are able to order the correct aggregate thus reducing costs due to returns and such. Lafarge home delivery is also open for large scale orders. Contacting the company through the telephone is the best way to set up such deals.



About Lafarge

Lafarge is a premium aggregate retailer that has supplied notable construction companies with high grade aggregates for many years now. Lafarge home delivery is a relatively new branch of Lafarge that started operations in Vancouver last 2012. Home delivery is available only in selected areas where there is a nearby Lafarge dealership.



Lafarge Home Delivery

Contact No.: 604-455-6226

http://lafargehomedelivery.com