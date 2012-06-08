Premium American Made E-liquid from the Halo Company Raises the Industry Bar for Safety, Quality

Pompton Plains, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- Given the numerous well-documented risks associated with traditional tobacco cigarettes, a large number of people are choosing to make the switch to electronic cigarettes. The e-cigarette eliminates more than 4,000 chemicals found in tobacco cigarettes while still providing smokers with the nicotine, flavor and habitual act they crave.



As the electronic cigarette continues to grow in popularity, an influx of overseas manufacturers are producing the e-liquids used in them. While these overseas companies typically offer e-liquids for a lesser price, they also commonly use inferior grades of nicotine, glycerin and propylene glycol, which can be potentially harmful to smokers.



Raising the bar in the e-cigarette industry, The Halo Company has already impressed more than 22,000 smokers with their premium American made e-liquid. Featuring expiration dating and lot number tracking, Halo aims to provide customers with the safest, freshest and highest quality smoke juice and e-cigarette accessories. All Halo products are made using only pharmaceutical and United States Pharmacopeia, USP, grade ingredients developed under the Current Good Manufacturing Practices.



While there are no FDA approved e-liquids currently on the market, all of ingredients used in Halo’s smoke juice and cartomizers are FDA and FEMA approved food additives. In addition all of the company’s flavorings, including tobacco and menthol, are provided by world-class FEMA GRAS facilities, ensuring they are safe for use by people.



Along with their high quality product guarantee, in an effort to provide smokers with the most enjoyable smoke juice, Halo has developed a host of e-liquid secrets. According to Halo, flavoring is one of the key elements in making an e-liquid meet the needs of smokers.



The second vital component in producing quality smoke juice is taking into account the “throat hit;” the feeling delivered by tobacco cigarettes when a smoker takes a drag.



Halo states, “A critical factor in the selection and development of our e-cigarette smoke juice is the infamous ‘throat hit’ which is too often ignored. Contrary to popular belief, it is possible to get an outstanding amount of vapor in conjunction with a good throat hit as proven with the Halo Electronic Cigarette filled with our premium American made smoke juice.”



Additionally, Halo says an e-cigarette’s vapor production and quality are essential in producing the best experience for a smoker.



About The Halo Company

In business since 2009, The Halo Company is an American manufacturer of premium e-liquid used in electronic cigarettes, distributed both via the company’s website HaloCigs.com and wholesale. Halo has elevated the industry as a whole with their pro-active approach to safety and quality standards. Specializing in tobacco and menthol e-liquid flavors, the company currently has more than 22,000 retail customers and their e-liquid is sold in more than 500 retail locations throughout the world.