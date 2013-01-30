Premium American-Made HCG 1234 the Largest and Most Trusted Weight Loss Source Worldwide

Langley, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- With the large number of weight loss products, plans, solutions and tips to lose weight you can find online everyday; it is hard for a person wanting to lose weight quickly and safely to know which products can sustain their advertising claims. Anyone who has tried to lose weight and failed knows that they need a healthy diet plan with educated support behind it that can verify the claims made and give assistance throughout the whole weight loss process. Finding a weight loss company that one can trust is critical to their success which brings them to the Premium American-Made hCG 1234® drops including instructions, unlimited support, recipes and charts for a healthy weight loss.



Premium American-Made hCG 1234®, the largest and most trusted online provider of weight loss products, by Creative Bioscience, is experiencing rapid and sustained growth and has established itself as a leading edge online presence.



In the Media, Fox, CBS, ABC and all the most trusted online news providers and even the likes of Even Jersey Shore are touting the benefits of losing weight fast with



Premium American-Made hCG 1234®.



Premium American-Made hCG 1234® follows the strict guidelines of Dr. Simeons who developed the HCG diet in the 1940’s. Dr. Simeons discovered that when HCG (Human Chorionic Gonadotropin) is supplemented and combined with a low calorie diet, it “unlocks” stored fat. According to Dr. Simeons, the HCG taps into the unwanted fat people tend to store in their bellies, thighs, arms etc., and convert it into calories in a process called “Ketosis”. With the stored fat in the body, and the use of HCG the dieter can sustain themselves, resulting in rapid weight loss.



When following a HCG diet, one has to be sure that they are not following bad advice suggesting that they can cheat on the diet, or provide recipes that mix vegetables or allow “un-allowed spices” or oils which especially is a big “no-no”. Women have to be very careful that their make-up products do not have “oil” in them or this will slow down their weight loss.



Premium American-Made hCG 1234® does not promise that people will lose 1 pound per day like others diet sites, but it is not uncommon to lose from 0.5 pounds or 3 pounds per day, but again results vary for everyone. Hundreds and thousands of hCG 1234® customers testify to reaching and keeping their ideal weight.



People will achieve the results they want on a 1200 dietary calorie potent blend which helps their hypothalamus continue to release stored fat. The hypothalamus gland moderates the thyroid, adrenals, fat storage, and more importantly, your metabolic rate.



Most dieters do not report unusual hunger during the hCG 1234® diet. Energy comes from stored fat being released, so next time people say to themselves “I need to lose weight” just rest assured that they can lose that weight and have no hunger pains and feel energetic.



A diet guide is provided that is very easy to use along with progress charts, diet recipes and access to every page of Premium American-Made hCG 1234® website free of charge. One must purchase from competent suppliers such as of Premium American-Made hCG 1234®.



With the technology of the internet purchases can be made 24 hours a day, 7 days a week of Premium American-Made hCG 1234®, with 7 high value, high demand product combination packages to choose from, using a leading edge e-ecommerce platform. Premium American-Made hCG 1234® is made in the U.S.A. from FDA inspected and GMP approved facilities. Diet support specialists are available 24/7, 365 days a year to give interested customers immediate assistance with any questions regarding Premium American-Made hCG 1234®.



In fact, Premium American-Made hCG 1234® has 33 people dedicated to hCG 1234® diet support so if there is a particular hCG 1234® support agent people enjoy talking to, they can request that person and they will be transferred right away. That does not happen with most companies where people have to talk to the first available support staff.



About Best Way 2 Lose Weight

Best Way 2 Lose Weight is a solutions provider for weight loss and coaching, providing education, weight loss tips, recipes and resources for new and advanced weight watchers. For more information about losing weight, interested folks may visit Best Way 2 Lose Weight Fast



Contact Information:

William Hunt

Best Way 2 Lose Weight Fast

http://bestway2loseweightfast.com

info@bestway2loseweightfast.com

Langley, BC Canada